Motorcyclist Dead After Crash In Warren County

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Warren County. The crash happened around late this afternoon on Gotts Hydro Road in Smiths Grove. Warren County sheriff's deputies say 62-year-old James Larimore of Cave City lost control of his Harley Davidson, traveled through a ditch and then struck a wire fence and multiple posts. Larimore was wearing a helmet, but was pronounced dead on the scene. No one else was injured and speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the crash.