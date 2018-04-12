Throwback Thursday: Preston Miller Park

This week we’re in Bowling Green on Tomblinson Way, just off Veterans Memorial. Home to the 55-acre Preston Miller Park, there’s more to the story about the man who inspired the park’s name.

According to the Bowling Green Daily News, Preston s. Miller was born in Butler County in 1914. The son of Claude and Della Smith Miller, he founded Miller’s Bottled Gas Company in Bowling Green in 1945. After the death of Miller’s son in 2017, the family sold the business to Blossman Bottled Gas.

Miller himself was a founding member of the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Board, serving 19 years to beautify the city. He also served on the City Council for 12 years. Miller passed away in June 2001 at 87-years-old.

Meanwhile, Preston Miller Park is home to Russell Sims Aquatic Center, an 18-hole disc golf course, a mile-long walking trail, sand volleyball courts, and the future home of new soccer fields.

