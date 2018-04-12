Rally for Higher Education Held at WKU - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Rally for Higher Education Held at WKU

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew White, News Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Bowling Green, KY -

Students and faculty gathered outside together, not for the nice weather.

But to send a message and band together in support of students, faculty and staff throughout Kentucky.

This comes after the recent pension increases, budget cuts and weakened tenure system.

So, on WKU's campus at Centennial Mall, many brought signs and megaphones to voice their concerns.

From noon to 1:00 PM, students and faculty gave speeches and shared their stories on how they've been impacted.

We spoke to one undergraduate student, Jessica Simpson, who is the lead organizer for all of Western Kentucky University.

Simpson also helped co-organized today's rally.

She tells us if the budget cuts or pension increases cost her the instructors and mentors that helped her through college, she wouldn't be where she is.

The rally was entirely student-run and was happening at 5 other institutions throughout Kentucky.

It was a university-inclusive rally, so many that attended were from all over campus.

Organized in just two days, the rally today sent the message that enough is enough, and something has to be done.

Today's rally is also in conjunction with the Higher Education #120Strong rallies happening nationwide.

The organizers tell us the purpose was to show support for Kentucky teachers and public employees as well.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.