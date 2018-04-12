Rally for Higher Education Held at WKU

Students and faculty gathered outside together, not for the nice weather.

But to send a message and band together in support of students, faculty and staff throughout Kentucky.

This comes after the recent pension increases, budget cuts and weakened tenure system.

So, on WKU's campus at Centennial Mall, many brought signs and megaphones to voice their concerns.

From noon to 1:00 PM, students and faculty gave speeches and shared their stories on how they've been impacted.

We spoke to one undergraduate student, Jessica Simpson, who is the lead organizer for all of Western Kentucky University.

Simpson also helped co-organized today's rally.

She tells us if the budget cuts or pension increases cost her the instructors and mentors that helped her through college, she wouldn't be where she is.

The rally was entirely student-run and was happening at 5 other institutions throughout Kentucky.

It was a university-inclusive rally, so many that attended were from all over campus.

Organized in just two days, the rally today sent the message that enough is enough, and something has to be done.

Today's rally is also in conjunction with the Higher Education #120Strong rallies happening nationwide.

The organizers tell us the purpose was to show support for Kentucky teachers and public employees as well.