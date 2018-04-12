Warren County Schools Closed Friday

In response to numerous staff requests about traveling to Frankfort this Friday for the end of the legislative session, Warren County Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Friday April 13th. Superintendent, Rob Clayton wrote in a letter to parents and students that he knows this decision will be met with both support and disappointment from the community.

But he is proud of all those concerned for the future of education and how it impacts the community and economy. Clayton goes on to say he will recommend to the Board of Education that this missed day not be made up.

Despite being closed Friday, many of the district schools will still serve breakfast and lunch, you can call yours to find out more info on times.