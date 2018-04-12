Kentucky Middle School Provides Safe Device for First Responders

One state middle school has won a nation-wide competition for creating a device to safely pick up used needles and drug paraphernalia.

Winning a $150,000 prize through Samsung. Ashland Middle School created a hand-held device that looks like a plastic box with flexible teeth, something that first responders and others can use to avoid touching needles.

The competition challenges public schools 6th through 12th grade how science, technology, engineering, art and math can be applied to improve their local community.

Ashland and two other schools were named winners in the contest.