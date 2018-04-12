Kentucky Auditor Arrested For Possession Of Marijuana - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

A member of the Kentucky Attorney General's office got caught doing something illegal, leading to her arrest. An auditor in the Kentucky Attorney General's office is accused of smoking marijuana in a McDonald's drive-thru lane. The state journal reports that 51-year-old Elizabeth Anna Justus was arrested Tuesday and charged with two misdemeanors, following a traffic stop for allegedly failing to use a turn signal. Frankfort police Lt. Dustin Bowman says the arresting officer detected an odor of marijuana and conducted field sobriety tests followed by a search of her vehicle that turned up the remains of a marijuana joint. Bowman says Justus is an investigator and auditor in the Attorney General's office. It's unclear whether she has a lawyer.

