WKU Fraternities Host Mile In Her Shoes Event

In recognition of Sexual Awareness Month WKU's Inter-Fraternity Council hosted their ninth annual walk a mile in her shoes event.

The yearly event has men in the Greek community raise money for sexual assault prevention and awareness by strapping on some stilettos and marching up and down the hill on WKU's campus.

And given the reputation that Greek life has across the country, members are hoping this kind of event helps change the negative stereotypes while also serving as a way to benefit individuals affected by sexual assault.