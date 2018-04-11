WKU Fraternities Host Mile In Her Shoes Event - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

WKU Fraternities Host Mile In Her Shoes Event

Posted: Updated:
Warren County, KY -

In recognition of Sexual Awareness Month WKU's Inter-Fraternity Council hosted their ninth annual walk a mile in her shoes event.

The yearly event has men in the Greek community raise money for sexual assault prevention and awareness by strapping on some stilettos and marching up and down the hill on WKU's campus.

And given the reputation that Greek life has across the country, members are hoping this kind of event helps change the negative stereotypes while also serving as a way to benefit individuals affected by sexual assault.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.