Stemming from severe weather, Governor Bevin has issued a disaster declaration for 35 counties, including Butler and Metcalfe counties.

The governor has sent a letter to President Trump, requesting federal assistance.

The severe weather, which started on February 21st, consisted of flooding, which caused landslides and mudslides.

Four people were killed, with damage costing nearly 25-million dollars. Since 2009, Kentucky has been granted 19 federal disaster declarations.