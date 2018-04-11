Drug Distributor Linked to Opioid Crisis Donates Overdose Antido - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Drug Distributor Linked to Opioid Crisis Donates Overdose Antidote

Posted: Updated:
Kentucky -

An Ohio-based drug distributor facing lawsuits linked to the opioid crisis is donating more than 80,000 doses of an overdose antidote for use by emergency responders in several states.

Cardinal Health has started distributing the Naloxone it pledged last year as part of its "Opioid Action Program." It comes as low funds and increased demand have left Naloxone in short supply among first responders across the country.

The doses will go to first responders in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia and Tennessee.

Cardinal Health is among several drug makers facing lawsuits in connection with the opioid epidemic. The companies have all denied wrongdoing.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.