Drug Distributor Linked to Opioid Crisis Donates Overdose Antidote

An Ohio-based drug distributor facing lawsuits linked to the opioid crisis is donating more than 80,000 doses of an overdose antidote for use by emergency responders in several states.

Cardinal Health has started distributing the Naloxone it pledged last year as part of its "Opioid Action Program." It comes as low funds and increased demand have left Naloxone in short supply among first responders across the country.

The doses will go to first responders in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia and Tennessee.

Cardinal Health is among several drug makers facing lawsuits in connection with the opioid epidemic. The companies have all denied wrongdoing.