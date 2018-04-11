ACLU Files Federal Lawsuit Against Kentucky Bill

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit to block a new Kentucky law putting more restrictions on abortions.

The ACLU filed the suit late Tuesday, shortly after Governor Bevin signed the measure, which took effect immediately. The law bans a common second trimester abortion procedure known as "Dilation and evacuation." The ACLU says the law disregards a woman's private medical decisions "In favor of a narrow, ideological agenda."



Through a spokesperson, Bevin has called the lawsuit, disturbing.