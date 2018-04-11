ACLU Files Federal Lawsuit Against Kentucky Bill - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

ACLU Files Federal Lawsuit Against Kentucky Bill

Posted: Updated:
Kentucky -

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit to block a new Kentucky law putting more restrictions on abortions.

The ACLU filed the suit late Tuesday, shortly after Governor Bevin signed the measure, which took effect immediately. The law bans a common second trimester abortion procedure known as "Dilation and evacuation."  The ACLU says the law disregards a woman's private medical decisions "In favor of a narrow, ideological agenda."
 
Through a spokesperson, Bevin has called the lawsuit, disturbing. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.