New Leadership at the Horse Cave Police Department

The Horse Cave Police Department has seen a lot of changes in the past few months. A federal investigation, one officer fired, two put on unpaid leave, and now a new chief.

David Graves was officially selected as the Acting Police Chief by the Mayor of Horse Cave, Randall Curry, on Monday at a city council meeting.

"It's a big responsibility. I was asked to perform these duties which I will do them the best I can, the best of my ability." says David Graves.

This change comes after the FBI and Kentucky State Police raided the police department during an investigation on March 5th.

Since the FBI investigation began, lots of changes have occurred within the police department.

The former Chief of Police, Sean Henry, and Officer, Chris Trulock were put on unpaid administrative leave shortly after.

While officer, Larry Dale Martin, was fired from the department.

"I think Horse Cave needs a new future from the things I have heard." says Wanda Sandidge, a Horse Cave resident.

David Graves may have a new leadership role, but he's not new to Horse Cave. Graves had been with the Horse Cave Police Department for nearly three years and previously retired from the Glasgow Police Department.

Graves told us some of the ways he hopes to do things differently.

"Get with the people more. I want any citizen to walk in here and tell me any complaint they have. I believe some of your biggest assets you have... is people. If you don't have them on your side... you're fighting a losing battle." says Graves.

Randall Curry, the Mayor of Horse Cave told us Graves was an easy pick for the job.

"Hopefully, we can come in and restructure our police department to make some things different. To move forward from where we were a few months ago." says Randall Curry, the Mayor of Horse Cave.

The results of the FBI investigation are still pending.