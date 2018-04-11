KY Attorney General Fights Back Against Pension Reform - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

KY Attorney General Fights Back Against Pension Reform

Frankfort, KY -

As predicted, Kentucky's democratic Attorney General and unions representing teachers and police officers have sued to block a bill that would make changes to one of the country's worst funded public pension systems.

Andy Beshear filed a lawsuit this morning, less than a day after republican Governor Matt Bevin signed the bill into law. The bill protects most benefits for current and retired workers. But it would move all new teacher hires into a hybrid plan that puts less risk on the state, but doesn't guarantee them the same benefits.

Thousands of teachers have protested the bill with marches at the state capitol, part of ongoing protests across the country. Beshear is asking a judge for a temporary injunction to block the bill's implementation until the court can make a final ruling.

