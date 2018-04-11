Paul Ryan Will Not Seek Re-election

House speaker, Paul Ryan, announced he will not seek re-election so that he can spend more time with his family.

The 48-year-old representative from Wisconsin leaves Congress with accomplishments including major reform of the tax code. But Ryan's decision to step away from Congress comes at a time when republicans face uncertainty of winning seats during the mid-term elections.

Ryan who served nearly 20 years in the house is also one of the youngest to be elected speaker of the house. In a closed meeting earlier today, Ryan received a standing ovation from colleagues and shed some tears. Ryan's departure opens the door for new leadership with Rep. Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise seen as front runners. In a statement speaker Ryan said he will serve out his full term, run through the tape and retire in January.