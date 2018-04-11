Kentucky Lawmaker Fined For Inappropriate Texting - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Kentucky Lawmaker Fined For Inappropriate Texting

Kentucky -

A Kentucky lawmaker is in hot water and is now being fined for inappropriate text messages with a young woman. This story dates back to February 2016 when candidate Jeff Hoover and a woman that worked for him exchanged flirtatious text messages. These messages continued for the next several months between Hoover who is married with three daughters and the woman. Details of their relationship were made public when Hoover agreed to a $1,000 fine and a public reprimand from the legislative ethics commission. The settlement does not recommend Hoover be expelled from legislature. Hoover has been in office 20 years and is filed to run for reelection this coming November.

