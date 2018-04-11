Bevin Officially Signs Teacher Pension Bill

Over the past month, teachers all over the country have expressed their disapproval of the changes to their pension system. But, the Kentucky governor plans to counter in the teacher's defense. Gov. Matt Bevin announced the signing of the bill on WHAS-AM. The law preserves most benefits for current and retired teachers but moves new hires into a hybrid plan that puts less risk on the state. Teachers are mostly angry about how the bill was passed. Lawmakers introduced and passed the legislation in a single day, so fast the bill was not available for the public to read until after lawmakers had approved it. They also passed the bill without having a financial analysis of how it would affect the pension system, despite a state law requiring it. Democratic attorney general Andy Beshear has vowed to sue.