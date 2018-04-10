Journalists Who Broke the Nassar Scandal Speak to WKU Classes

Yesterday on campus, the journalists who broke a recognizable case spoke about exposing one of the most disturbing sexual assault cases to date.

Two of the journalists who broke the Larry Nassar case returned to WKU today to share how it all happened with journalism students. Marisa Kwiatowski and Tim Evans of the Indy Star took time out of their busy schedules to talk to multiple classes Tuesday morning. Students got to pick the minds of the two journalists, and that kind of desire was certainly noticed by the journalists as they answered questions. Kwiatowski and Evans hope that what they had to say will stick with all who heard what they had to say last night and in the class rooms this morning.

Stories like the one of Kwiatowski, Evans, and Mark Alesia, who had to cancel last minute, highlight the important role that investigative journalism plays in our society.

