South Central Kentucky Cultural Center Holds Grand Open House

Barren County, KY -

Today in Barren County dozens gathered to celebrate the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center's grand open house.

Live music accompanied viewers as they strolled through the exhibits and placed bids on silent auction items from over 20 local businesses. All the money is set to be invested right back into the center.

An organizer says that one of their exhibits which was unveiled with a ribbon cutting by the Chamber of Commerce today, highlights just what this center is about. Preserving our history.

