It was a traffic stop, but this time on a bicycle.



According to the McCraken County Sheriffs Department. They were investigating an earlier an incident on Monday where the subject fled from the scene. They stopped to interview 31-year-old Matthew Robertson who they found riding on a bicycle with a backpack in tow.

Inside that backpack, deputies discovered numerous syringes one filled with what they suspect is meth.

Robertson is currently in the McCracken County Jail.