Man Pleads Guilty to a Murder for Hire in Barren County

Barren County, KY -

In Barren County a man accused of a murder for hire has pleaded guilty.

51-year-old Kevin Gentry was arrested in march of 2016 after meeting with undercover detectives about the victim and the 5-thousand-dollar total to be made from the murder. According to state police, that meeting, as well as, a phone call beforehand was recorded and used to indict him. The maximum sentence for the crime is 10 years in prison.

Gentry's sentence hearing is set for July 9th in US district court.

