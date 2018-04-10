Horse Cave Police Department Names New Acting Chief - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Horse Cave Police Department Names New Acting Chief

Hart County, KY -

David Graves has been selected as the acting police chief of the Horse Cave Police Department. 

The appointment of David Graves was approved last night by the city council. We have mentioned the Horse Cave Police Department several times in the past few weeks since the department became the focus of an FBI investigation in early March taking away badges from three officers.

The Glasgow Daily Times reports that Graves has been with the Horse Cave Police Department for the past 3 years.
 
Graves is taking the place of Chief Sean Henry who was put on administrative leave with no pay on March 15th. 
 

