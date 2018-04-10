Missing Bowling Green Man Found Dead

A missing person case has now turned into a death investigation after a body was found last night in Bowling Green.

The body of Micah Reed, the Bowling Green man who was reported missing on March 30th, was found last night in Jennings Creek.

Micah Reed's family has been searching everywhere for him for nearly two weeks. This morning they received the devastating news.

According to the police report, just before 5:30pm on Monday, a man called police saying he found a body in Jennings Creek.

"Emergency Management and police responded and they were able to get the body out of the water." says, Ronnie Ward, the Public Information Officer for Bowling Green Police Department.

The body was sent to Louisville for an autopsy. The medical examiner confirmed the body was that of 34-year-old, Micah Reed.

The autopsy is complete, but the results are still pending. Detectives are continuing to investigate. The case is now considered a death investigation.

"At this point we can not say if the cause of death is suspicious or not. We are still in the beginning stages of the investigation of having the body. We have been investigating this as a missing persons report. Now that we have a body we have to figure out why and what caused Mr. Reed to die" says Ward.

We reached out to the family, but they were not available to do an on camera interview. They did however tell us there will be a candlelight vigil for Micah at Circus Square Park tonight at 7pm.