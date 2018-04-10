Facebook CEO Testifies To Congress Today

Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, testifies before Congress this afternoon to discuss the social media giant's mishandling of millions of users personal data.

Dozens of cardboard cutouts of Mark Zuckerberg stood outside the U.S. Capitol this morning with the message "Fix Facebook". Protesters set up the display ahead of the CEO’s testimony before a joint senate hearing in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Zuckerberg met with several senators Monday, the same day Facebook began notifying up to 87 million users whose data was improperly accessed by the political consulting firm.

According to his prepared remarks, Zuckerberg will apologize and admit, "We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake."

Lawmakers want to know about other companies that also may have taken personal information from Facebook's two billion plus users.

Zuckerberg is expected to outline steps Facebook has taken in the wake of the scandal but it may not be enough to stop lawmakers from imposing federal regulations to ensure user privacy.

A new CBS News/YouGov poll finds 51% of Americans consider Facebook's response "unacceptable" and 63% of Facebook users believe their data is "unsafe".

