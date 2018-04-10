Bill Cosby's Second Day Of Trial... With More Security - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Bill Cosby's Second Day Of Trial... With More Security

Norristown, PA -

Bill Cosby arrived this morning (Tuesday) for the second day of his sexual assault retrial with heightened security. 

Security was stepped up outside of the courthouse in Norristown, PA after a topless protester jumped over a barricade on Monday  and ran toward Cosby. 

Cosby was escorted into the courthouse by an attorney and his spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, and surrounded by five sheriff's deputies.

In opening statements, prosecutors said Cosby paid $3.38 million to Andrea Constand, the woman who said that he drugged and assaulted her as part of a 2006 civil settlement.

That was the first time the number was made public.

