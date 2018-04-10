Overcrowded Indiana Jail Sends Inmates to Kentucky - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Overcrowded Indiana Jail Sends Inmates to Kentucky

Evansville, IN -

Inmates at an overcrowded Indiana jail will be getting a road trip as officials move them to jails in Kentucky and Illinois to alleviate the congestion.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff, Dave Wedding, says about 80 of the Southwestern Indiana County's Jail inmates will be moved from the jail in Evansville to other jails over the next two weeks. The jail was designed to hold about 550 inmates, but it's recently seen a growing inmate population that exceeded 800 people one weekend in March.

