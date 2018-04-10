Bowling Green Man Charged with Endangering Ex-Wife's Life

A man allegedly unhooks the hood on his soon to be ex- wife's jeep, causing her to almost wreck on the interstate.

Police responded to a report of harassment at the Corvette plant on Friday. The police report says that, Stephanie Enslow, an employee was leaving the plant and when she was getting onto interstate 65 that suddenly the hood flew up on her jeep and she could not see.

The suspect? Her estranged husband, Luke Enslow. The incident was captured on security footage. Luke Enslow was arrested on charges of first degree wanton endangerment and taken to the Warren County Jail.