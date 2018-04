The body of a missing Bowling Green man has been discovered in a creek.

According to Bowling Green Police, Micah Reed’s body was found around 5:30 Monday evening in Jennings Creek.

The body was located by a homeowner who lives adjacent to the body of water.

An autopsy is being performed on Reed to determine an exact cause of death.

Police say they are not ruling anything out.

The 34-year-old had been missing since late last month.

Stay with WNKY News for updates.