Teacher Job Fair Returns to Briarwood Elementary School

One elementary school in Bowling Green is hosting a special event for anyone eager to join the education field.

This is to give them a chance to showcase their passion for teaching.

That's at the Warren County Public Schools Teacher Job Fair.

The Job Fair will take place at Briarwood Elementary School tonight from 5-7 pm.

This is the second year the teacher job fair has been held at Briarwood Elementary School.

Both years, teachers from all over the world, not just locally, attended this fair.

The Job Fair is to provide anyone interested in the teaching profession a chance to learn more about WCPS, meet principals from each school and network with other potential educators.

We spoke to the Communications Director of WCPS, Morgan Watson.

She tells us recruiting the highest quality teachers at the Job Fair gives students the best educational experience.

Watson also says if you are planning to attend tonight's Job Fair, be sure to dress as professional as you can and bring your resume for interview and networking purposes.