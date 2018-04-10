Louisville Officers Shoot Man Holding Screwdriver - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Louisville Officers Shoot Man Holding Screwdriver

Posted: Updated:
Louisville, KY -

Police body camera video shows a man armed with a screwdriver who was shot by officers in Louisville. A Louisville officer said in a news conference Monday that three officers repeatedly asked 45-year-old Russell T. Bowman to drop his weapon before they used their stun guns on him. Bowman charged at police and two of the three officers fired their actual weapons. Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad said the stun guns had no effect on Bowman, which led to them resorting to live fire instead.

