Fire in Bowling Green On Lakeland Drive

Around 6 p.m. last night, WNKY's Max Winitz went live on our WNKY Facebook page to share breaking news with you. That's because fire officials were called to the scene of a house fire in Bowling Green. The house was located on Lakeland Drive near basil griffin park. Multiple fire units assisted in the efforts to extinguish the fire. There were no injuries reported as the family was able to evacuate safely. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. As always, we'll continue to keep you updated with any new information as soon as we learn it. Be sure to follow us on our WNKY social media pages and on our website, WNKY.com.