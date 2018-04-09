Bowling Green Woman Attacked in Her Own Home

On Friday afternoon, a young woman went into her home like any other day, but things quickly took a turn for the worst.

The victim, Nichole Bohr suffered a black eye while fighting for her life. She posted a photo on her Facebook page, where it's now been shared by more than 800 people.

The incident happened in her own home, located in the 700 block of East 14th Avenue in Downtown Bowling Green on Friday afternoon.

"I hate to hear that. I thought it was a pretty safe neighborhood really. I actually own a few houses in the neighborhood and I always thought it was a great neighborhood." says James Brown, a nearby neighbor.

The police report states Bohr went to her bedroom, and then a Hispanic man stepped out from behind the door with a knife.

She was hit repeatedly and even choked to the point where she says she began to lose consciousness. The report states the man got startled and ran off.

She immediately jumped out of her bedroom window and ran for help.

"I don't actually think they have been home. I haven't seen them around since it happened. I talked to Nichole the other day and she was pretty shaken up about it, but I think she's feeling a little better." says Erik Preslar, a neighbor.

Police are still looking for the suspect. If you have any information, please call the Bowling Green Police Department.

"We have detectives who are working on this case diligently now to try to locate this suspect." says Ronnie Ward, with the Bowling Green Police Department.

We reached out to Bohr, but she was not available for comment.