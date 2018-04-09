Kelly Autism Program is Changing Lives in Bowling Green

The month of April means it's Autism Awareness Month.

But a special program in Bowling Green is giving those with autism in the community a better chance at life every day.

That's the Kelly Autism Program.

The program started 13 years ago at Western Kentucky University with a small group of individuals and an idea.

Now, the program has grown exponentially, opening its doors to men, women and children with autism.

At the Suzanne Vital Clinical Education Complex, children from 12-15 months all the way to adults are given the assistance they need.

One of the focuses of the program is helping individuals on the autism spectrum with their communication skills.

Whether nonverbal or difficulty expressing themselves, those with autism are given the hands-on experience and attention to succeed.

There are also rooms designed to comfort, entertain and educate those with autism, such as the white and black rooms.

If you want to get involved in the program as a volunteer, you can call the Suzanne Vital Complex at 270-745-4527.

You can also visit their main website here.

The Kelly Autism Program is also having its 12th Annual LifeSkills Run/Walk for Autism on Saturday, April 21st.

Volunteers are needed for the walk and you can also help the Kelly Autism Program with financial donations as well.