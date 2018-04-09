Bevin Is Vocal About Vetoing State Budget and Plan - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Bevin Is Vocal About Vetoing State Budget and Plan

Kentucky -

Kentucky's Governor is laying it on the line. The state is in financial crisis with the worst funded pension system in America. In a news conference this morning at the Capitol, Matt Bevin painted a bleak picture of the state budget and pension plan on the heels of criticism from lawmakers and protests from teachers. 

Teachers staged a rally at the state's capitol just a week ago, demanding more funding for education. Funding that Bevin says, "is just not there".  Bevin says he intends to veto the budget and the tax bill.

The legislature returns to the Capitol on Friday to consider overriding the vetoes. 

