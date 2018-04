According to the Edmonson Voice an ATV accident took the life of a Morgantown man on Saturday at Blue Holler ATV park in Mammoth Cave.

71 year old James Brown of Morgantown was trying to navigate down a steep hill when the right front tire blew. Which then caused the ATV to overturn. The Edmonson County Deputy Coroner, Richie Jones, told the Edmonson County Voice that Brown was not wearing a seat belt or a helmet and he was pronounced dead at the scene.