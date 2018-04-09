Winter Weather Doesn't Ruin Louisville Race - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Winter Weather Doesn't Ruin Louisville Race

Louisville, KY -

Wintry weather did not stop participants from running a 10-mile race this weekend in Louisville, Kentucky. In the second weekend in April, participants in the Papa John's 10-miler faced snow flakes for the first time. Many race contestants were not fazed by the snow -- claiming that it's worth it to take part in Louisville's triple crown of running. All of the proceeds from the three-race series will be donated to the "Crusade for Children" -- a non-profit that raises money to help special needs children.

