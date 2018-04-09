EKU Faces Massive Budget Cuts

Another Kentucky university is facing massive budget cuts this semester. News outlets report Eastern Kentucky University is cutting over 150 jobs as it needs to recoup $25 million in recurring costs. EKU located in Richmond, is closing its Danville campus and eliminating its men’s and women’s tennis teams. The EKU Board of Regents voted on Friday on the recommendations from a committee that President Michael Benson appointed. Benson says the $25 million shortfall is daunting and comes from declines in state funding and enrollment. The board is also planning on adding new online degrees to help create revenue.