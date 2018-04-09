BG Native Hillbilly Jim Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame

And finally, on Friday… something special happened to a well-known celebrity from here in Bowling Green where local legend Hillbilly Jim was given a very prestigious honor. Jim Morris, better known as "Hillbilly Jim" was inducted into the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame and joins the likes of Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels and even Andre the Giant. Hillbilly Jim is a graduate of Bowling Green High. He had his biggest wrestling match at Wrestlemania 3 against King Kong Bundy and even though he's become a major success, he's never forgotten his roots, or his true home... Bowling Green, Kentucky. Throughout his entire induction speech, he made sure to let the audience know it was Bowling Green that gave him the push to stardom.