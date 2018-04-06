Shooting Suspect Escaped Halfway House

The latest on the Hopkinsville police officer shooting, an arrest warrant obtained by the Kentucky new era says the suspect had escaped from a halfway house nearly two months earlier.

The arrest warrant states 35-year-old James Decoursey had left a Louisville halfway house without consent in early February... This, upon being informed he would be transferred back to prison to finish out a 29-year sentence.

Decoursey is accused of fatally shooting Hopkinsville officer Phillip Meacham on March 29th.

He was shot and killed in an encounter with law enforcement officials in Tennessee the next day.

Now...The Christian County Sheriff's Office says they were never notified of the outstanding warrant for Decoursey's arrest.