Monday, April 9th kicks off the National Boys and Girls Club week!

"This is a bigger movement that kids all around the country are doing the exact same thing they are next week, by celebrating their membership in the Boys & Girls Club." says Liz Bernard, the Interim CEO.

The Boys & Girls Club began serving the Bowling Green community in 1949.

It's one of four thousand locations across the country, but for many kids here in Bowling Green, it feels like a second home.

"I really love it and I am so excited to walk through the doors and see smiles on faces and good staff and good club members, who respect each other and have a positive attitude." says Marcus Lawrence, a club member.

Marcus is just one of over 230 kids that are registered members.

The club takes pride in helping kids learn and grow in many different ways. Whether it's on the basketball court, the computer lab or in the classroom, these kids are learning valuable life skills.

National Boys & Girls Club week is a time to celebrate everything the organization stands for.

"We say that great futures start here, so we just want to give them all of the tools and opportunities they need to carve their own paths and become successful. Just good people, we are trying to help them grow into good people." adds Bernard.

The Boys & Girls Club will be breaking ground on a brand new teen center next month in May. This will allow the organization to serve up to 200 teens.

The teen center will be for ages 13- 18. The Boys & Girls Club told us they already have a waiting list for the new teen center.