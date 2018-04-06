Morgantown Applying for Grant to Improve Boat Ramp Area

Its not quite boating weather here yet, but the city of Morgantown is applying for an 80-thousand dollar grant to improve the area around their boat ramp.

The development would be called the Riverside Park and the area they hope grant money will provide benches, a parking area, a gravel trail, a pavilion on the river bank and more for the area. All this would hopefully make for a fun, riverside area the community can come together and host events at.

The property is off Old River Road on the south side of Green River.