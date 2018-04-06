New Jobs Coming To Kentucky!

A company that produces aluminum is adding more than 250 jobs and investing over $100,000 to improve one of its smelters in Kentucky. The messenger-inquirer of Owensboro reports Governor Matt Bevin announced Wednesday that century aluminum will invest over $116,000 for improvements to the smelter in Hawesville, and bring back more than 250 full time jobs.

In the fall 2015, Century closed three pot lines and laid off about 320 workers at the smelter in a dispute over electricity prices. Officials say the jobs will pay around $60,000 a year. The Hawesville plant produces metal required for defense, aerospace and electrical industries.