Elizabethtown Man Arrested For Murder

Elizabethtown, KY -

In Elizabethtown, a man is arrested for allegedly shooting another man in the head, killing him around 9:30 Thursday night. Officers responded to the 900 block of Greenway Drive on reports of a shooting. 

Upon arrival, they found 26 year old, Stanley Mcfalda of Vine Grove deceased on the sidewalk, with what proved to be a single, fatal, gunshot wound to the head. Investigation revealed that Mcfalda was involved in a verbal altercation with 32 year old Bradley Anderson in front of Anderson's residence, resulting in Anderson allegedly shooting and killing Mcfalda. 

Mcfalda was unarmed at the time of the shooting. Anderson has been arrested and charged with murder.

