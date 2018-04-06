Opening Night And A Win For BG Hot Rods - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Opening Night And A Win For BG Hot Rods

Bowling Green, KY -

It was opening night at Bowling Green ball park last evening as the Hot Rods hosted the Dayton Dragons in game one of their 10th season in Bowling Green! The Hot Rods jumped out to an early lead in the third inning thanks to a home run by Emilio Gustave and Brendan McKay tacked on an RBI single a few batters later to put the hot rods up 2-0.

They fell behind late in the game 4-2, but then rallied back to win 5-4 on a walk-off single by Ronaldo Hernandez in the bottom of the ninth.

