Two Men Arrested After Traffic Stop in Franklin

Franklin, KY -

Following a traffic stop in Franklin, two land behind bars on a slew of drug charges. Franklin police pulled over 39-year-old Ricky Barbee and Sericco McKinney. In the vehicle, they found a substantial amount of marijuana, cash, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun.

From there, the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 20-64 Nashville Road seizing more marijuana, cocaine, paraphernalia, cash, and packaging used for the sale of drugs. Both men are facing multiple charges including trafficking and possession.

