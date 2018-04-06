Kentucky Students Compete in National Geographic Bee - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Kentucky Students Compete in National Geographic Bee

By Matthew White, News Reporter
Bowling Green, KY -

From all around Kentucky, one-hundred 4th through 8th grade students were invited to WKU's Knicely Conference Center.

It was for a chance to show how gifted they are in a Geography Bee held right here in Bowling Green.

The competition we're referring to is the 2018 National Geographic Bee.

The preliminary round started at 9:10 AM with the final round being at 10:30 AM.

Each speller received 8 questions but each question was different and varied in difficulty.

After each round, whichever student answered the most questions right of those eight moved to the finals.

We spoke with one student who participated in the bee, 11-year-old Ty Jones from Scottsville.

Jones attends Allen County Intermediate Center and is in 5th grade.

He tells us the preparation for the bee was intense but he couldn't be happier to have been apart of it.

The top three winners of today's competition are below.

The first place winner was Case Grillot from Highlands Middle School in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky.

In second place, Jayden Morris from Galloway County Middle School in Murray, Kentucky.

In third place was Taylor Smith from Breckenridge County Middle School in Harned, Kentucky.

