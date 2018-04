A former Kentucky high school soccer coach has pleaded guilty to sexual abuse. According to the plea, Michael Dugger of Madisonville engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of his players who was a minor. He also deleted data off his phone to try to cover up the relationship. Dugger now must file as a registered sex offender for 20 years. He was also handed a 5 year sentence that must serve. His formal sentencing will take place on May 29th.