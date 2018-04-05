Former Glasgow City Councilman Passes Away - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Former Glasgow City Councilman Passes Away

Barren County, KY -

Doug Isenberg, a former longtime Glasgow City Councilman has passed away. 

According to his obituary in the Glasgow Daily Times, Isenberg died Tuesday after a battle with cancer. Isenbeg, who was a realtor, served 15 years on the Glasgow City Council. He served until 2012. 

Isenberg's funeral will take place at 11:00 this Saturday morning at the First United Methodist Church, followed by a burial at Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. 

