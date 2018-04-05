Former Glasgow City Councilman Passes Away

White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow spoke to reporters today, saying he appreciates the concerns of manufacturers and farmers in America who feel they are going to be negatively impacted by the proposed tariffs, but they're still in conversation.
White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow spoke to reporters today, saying he appreciates the concerns of manufacturers and farmers in America who feel they are going to be negatively impacted by the proposed tariffs, but they're still in conversation.