Simpson County Woman Sentenced to Ten Years - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Simpson County Woman Sentenced to Ten Years

Posted: Updated:
Simpson County, KY -

A Simpson County woman will spend the next ten years behind bars.
 
50-year-old Angela Asberry was sentenced after pleading guilty to burglary and drug charges. Asberry was arrested in may 2016 at a mobile home park in Franklin. Police say they discovered her asleep inside a vehicle with multiple stolen items, a gun, and drugs in her possession.

 Asberry will receive credit for time served, which equals 170 days. 

