Freak Accident Kills Landscaper in Evansville - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Freak Accident Kills Landscaper in Evansville

Posted: Updated:
Evansville, IN -

A freak accident kills a landscaper at Evansville State Hospital in Indiana. 

The worker was mowing the lawn when the mower lost traction near the lake and slid into the water. The mower overturned and pinned the worker underneath several feet of water. He was under water for an extended period of time before other employees found him and pulled him from the water.

The worker's name has not yet been released.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.