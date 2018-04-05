Teachers Continue to Protest in Henderson, KY - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Teachers Continue to Protest in Henderson, KY

Henderson County, KY -

A bill that drastically changes pensions offered to future educators passed in The General Assembly last week.

This protest in Henderson took place outside Nu-Look Cleaners that is because State Representative Tobby Mills owns the business.

Supporters of the bill say it will help the state deal with a 40-billion dollar shortfall in the pension system.

Opponents say it will make it more difficult to recruit and retain educators in the state.

