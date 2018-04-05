Former Horse Cave Police Officer's Troubled Past

We found out Larry Dale Martin has worked at three different law enforcement offices in a brief amount of time, so we wanted to figure out...why?

Here's a look at what we found.

In March of 2011, Larry Dale Martin was fired from the Glasgow Police department for violations of department policy.

Just days after he was terminated, he was arrested on charges on impersonating a police officer, but this didn't seem to impact his ability to find another job in law enforcement.

Just months later in August, he began working as a deputy at the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Martin quit that job in 2014 and quickly landed another job... this time with the Horse Cave Police Department.

Fast forward to three years later in 2017, he was charged with federal wire fraud. He allegedly devised a plan to sell and/ or give away surplus military property, obtained from a Department of Defense program. This apparently happened during his employment as a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Martin remained with the Horse Cave Police Department until just last month when he was fired. We spoke with the Horse Cave City Attorney, who claims, he knows very little about Martin's past.

"My only knowledge of Larry Dale's prior situation was from Glasgow Police Department. The Glasgow Police Department has had some turn over, had some problems. You never know about that type of thing whether it's a personality conflict, people just can't get along." says Patrick Ross, the Horse Cave City Attorney.

While Martin no longer works for the Horse Cave Police Department, many are still wondering how this man got a job protecting and serving their city.

"It's a little bit embarrassing for the city and citizens. I don't know how he got hired, but he did." says Paul Gaines, a Horse Cave resident.

"I don't know what the procedure now to go about hiring police officers for this city, but I do agree that if something like this fell through the cracks then it's something that does need to be looked at a little harder and maybe some things be changed in that process." says Emry Riley, a local Horse Cave business owner.

We spoke with a Horse Cave city council member and he told us the mayor is the one in charge of hiring and firing police officers.

"The mayor has full control of the police department. The mayor hires and fires. The city council has no voice in anything that is done concerning the police department." says David Lindsey, a Horse Cave city council member.

We reached out the the Horse Cave mayor, Randall Curry numerous times, but he did not return our phone calls. Larry Dale Martin, still remains in jail for violation of Emergency Protection Order/ Domestic Violence Order. His court date is set for July 6, 2018.